Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ US Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel arrived to Iraq with a visit, information of which was not provided in advance for security reasons, Report informs citing Sky News Arabia TV channel.

Charles Hagel, whose resignation was recently announced by US President Barack Obama visited Kuwait on December 8.

During his visit to Kuwait, it was announced that the international coalition fighting against Islamic state extremist group would send 1,500 militants to Iraq to train local security forces.