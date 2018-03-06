US-backed Syria force re-deploys 1,700 terrorists to Afrin

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ A US-backed alliance of Syrian forces announced on Tuesday it would redeploy around 1,700 fighters from front lines against the Islamic State group to a Kurdish enclave under Turkish attack. Turkey and allied Syrian rebels are waging a weeks-long offensive on Afrin, which is held by a Kurdish militia that makes up the bulk of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Report informs citing the Hurriyet, representative of Syrian Democratic Forces said.

Responding to Ankara's objections to the US arming YPG and PYD, Washington officially states that it cooperates with SDF against ISIS.

Notably, 2878 terrorists were neutralized as a result of the operations carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army in Afrin on March 6.