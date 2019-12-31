​US Army bans soldiers from using TikTok over security worries

The US Army has banned the use of the hugely popular short video app TikTok by its soldiers, calling it a security threat, Report informs citing CNN.

"There was a Cyber Awareness Message sent out on 16 December identifies TikTok as having potential security risks associated with its use," Army spokesperson Lt. Col Robin L. Ochoa told CNN on Monday night. "The message directs appropriate action for employees to take in order to safeguard their personal information. The guidance is to be wary of applications you download, monitor your phones for unusual and unsolicited texts etc., and delete them immediately and uninstall TikTok to circumvent any exposure of personal information."