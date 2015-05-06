US approves ferry service between Cuba and Florida

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ferries are set to run between Florida and Cuba for the first time in more than 50 years after the US government approved new services.

Report informs referring the information given by the BBC, services between the two countries stopped when the US imposed a trade embargo on Cuba in 1960.

But Washington announced the restoration of diplomatic ties in December last year.

The US government has now lifted the ban and four ferry companies say they have been given licences.

"Today's action was a great step forward," Joseph Hinson, president of the Miami-based United Americas Shipping Services, told Agence France-Presse.

Havana Ferry Partners of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said it also had a licence.

"This is a historical event. Thanks to President Barack Obama, to whom we are very grateful, for his leadership," the firm wrote on its Facebook page.