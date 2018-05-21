 Top
    Close photo mode

    Unknown people attack TAPI gas pipeline in Afghanistan, several killed

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least five deminers were killed by unknown gunmen in southern Kandahar province on Monday morning. Report informs citing the TASS, local agency Pajhwok reported.

    According to him, unknown armed people attacked the section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline) under construction.

    None of the extremist groups on the territory of the country have claimed responsibility.

    The TAPI pipeline project was agreed to by leaders of four countries a few years ago. The work on the Turkmenistan section of the project was completed earlier this year. The 1,814-kilometer gas pipeline will pass through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India. At least 816 kilometers of the pipeline will pass through the territory of Afghanistan.

    The pipeline passes through Herat, Farah, Nimroz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces of Afghanistan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi