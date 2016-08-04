Hostages in a prison of western France freed - UPDATED

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Hostages held in the detention center in the French city of Le Mans, freed. Report informs referring to the French media, Minister of Justice Jean-Jacques Urvoas said.

"The situation with the seizure in the prison of Le Mans resolved. Thanks to the staff and the held prison officer, all ended well", the minister posted on Twitter account.

Details of release were not provided by the minister.

According to French media, the prisoner that took hostages in the detention center was accused of drug trafficking and demanded transfer to another prison.

*** 15:06

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Unknown took hostages in France, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The incident took place in a detention center of Le Mans in the west.

According to the reports, the unknown took hostage a prisoner and a prison officer.

At the scene were sent special forces.