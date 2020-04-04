​Unknown attacks crowd in France: dead and injured reported

An unknown person attacked people passing with a cold weapon in the south-east of France.
Report says, citing La Plume Libre the incident took place Romans-sur-Isèrec commune.
Two people died, while seven injured in the attack.
