Top

Unknown attacks crowd in France: dead and injured reported

​Unknown attacks crowd in France: dead and injured reported

An unknown person attacked people passing with a cold weapon in the south-east of France.

Report says, citing La Plume Libre the incident took place Romans-sur-Isèrec commune.

Two people died, while seven injured in the attack.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!