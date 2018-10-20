UNESCO chief calls for prosecution of those responsible for Khashoggi's death

© РИА Новости / Ирина Калашникова

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay strongly condemned the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Saturday, calling for a thorough investigation and the prosecution of those responsible, according to an official statement, Report informs citing foreign media

Her comments come after Saudi Arabia said that missing journalist is dead, adding that the investigation into the incident confirmed a fight that broke out between him and the people he met at the Saudi consulate led to his death.