Under Trump's administration people of wishing to obtain US citizenship doubled

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ / Under the administration of President Donald Trump, the number of those wishing to obtain US citizenship has almost doubled, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the Washington Times, in June 2017 in the queue "for the American dream" were 780 thousand people, while at the end of 2015 this figure was 390 thousand.

By the beginning of 2018, the queue had decreased slightly-to 730 thousand people. For comparison, by the end of Obama's second presidential term, there were just over 635 thousand people waiting for a decision on citizenship. The newspaper also clarifies that the data for 2018 has not yet been submitted.

Critics of immigration policy of the current Washington administration called the queue for citizenship " second wall " of Trump, comparing it with the construction which he wants to build on the US-Mexican border.