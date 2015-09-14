 Top
    UN warns EU of danger of division because of border controls

    Decisions of Interior Ministers of the EU will be even more important because of the current situation

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ UN Office for Refugees stated that, European Union must avoid division into separate countries with different rules at the borders, which is why thousands of refugees may find themselves in a legal limbo, Report informs referring to Reuters.

    The organization noted that, decisions taken by the Interior Ministers - EU Member States at the nearest emergency meeting will be "even more important" due to the current situation.

    Earlier, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Slovakia said that, country would block any decision on the distribution of compulsory quotas of migrants among the countries - members of the European Union at the meeting of September 14.

