​UN: Solution for refugee crisis in Europe not found yet

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ European countries have not managed to find a solution for crisis caused by the massive influx of refugees and migrants, whose number exceeded million people in the Old World since the beginning of 2015. Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the official representative of the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Adrian Edwards.

On the night of 29 December to December 30, he said, " threshold of one million people who have come to Europe in 2015 through the Mediterranean Sea was exceeded."

"The tragedy is that more than a million people had to cross the sea in boats of smugglers. Almost 4000 people have died in 2015- said Edwards. The situation in the Balkans remains chaotic. The tragic situation is the way Europe responds. It takes a lot work to take situation under control and make it steady."