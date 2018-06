Baku.31 December. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council has rejected a resolution demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within three years.

Jordan submitted the motion after it had been agreed upon by 22 Arab states and the Palestinian Authority.

Report informs citing BBC, Eight members of the 15-strong Security Council voted for the resolution while the US and Australia voted against.

The resolution, condemned by Israel as a "gimmick", needed the support of at least nine members in order to pass.