UN Security Council meeting on resolution of conflicts in Europe scheduled

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 1 Ukraine starts to chair UN Security Council for next one month.

    Report informs, ministerial meeting on resolution of conflicts in Europe on February 21 and open debates on prevention of terrorist attacks to infrastructure subjects on February 13 are main topics in agenda of Ukrainian chairmanship.

    Ukraine’s prime minister Pavel Klimkin will chair both meetings.

    UN Secretary General António Guterres told will personally attend the meeting on resolution of European conflicts. Acting chairman of OSCE, Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz is also expected to attend the meeting. 

