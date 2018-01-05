UN Security Council meeting on Iran starts today

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council will meet on January 5 to discuss the crisis in Iran.

Report informs, a diplomatic source in the United Nations told the RIA Novosti.

"The UN Security Council meeting on Iran will be held on Friday at 15:00 (at 16:00 Baku time - ed.) in an open format", the source said.

Earlier, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that the United States will convene emergency meetings in the Security Council and UN Human Rights Council in connection with the situation in Iran.

Notably, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has called the idea "harmful and destructive."