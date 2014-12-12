The resolution says it welcomes an agreement between NATO and Afghanistan to launch the Resolute Support non-combat mission after 2014 that will train, advise and provide assistance to the Afghan national defense and security forces at the invitation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
UN Security Council approves resolution supporting NATO new mission in Afghanistan
Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ UN Security Council approved with votes of all 15 member-states, including Russia, a resolution supporting the agreement concluded by NATO and Afghanistan on deployment of the alliance’s non-combat mission in the country after 2014, informs Report citing TASS.
News DepartmentNews Author
