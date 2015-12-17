UN Secretary-General summed up the year

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Outgoing year was a historic for global action. In 2015, was was decided the Paris Agreement on climate change and identified 17 targets for sustainable development that will eradicate poverty, achieve economic and social reforms, and to strengthen environmental protection. However, this year the world was faced with the massive displacement of the population and the escalation of violence in many parts of the world. Report informs, the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said at the traditional annual conference on the results of the organization in the past year and priorities of its activity for 2016.

"All these plans and agreements lay the groundwork for a future where no one will be left out," - said the UN Secretary General.

Ban Ki-moon stressed that in 2015 the world was confronted with an unprecedented flow of refugees and internally displaced persons. He added that, the world needs a new global treaty on mobility.

Speaking about the forthcoming World Humanitarian Summit to be held in Turkey next year, Secretary-General said that in 2016 the United Nations has requested donors 20 billion US dollars for humanitarian projects, which is five times more than a decade ago.