    UN reportedly evacuate staff from Yemeni capital

    The source said the staff, numbering more than 100

    Baku.28 March.REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations began vacuating international staff from Sanaa on Saturday due to the security situation in the Yemeni capital, where a Saudi-led air campaign has been targeting Shi'ite Muslim Houthi forces, Report informs citing foreign media, a UN source said.

    The source said the staff, numbering more than 100, were heading to the airport and were expected to relocate to several countries including Jordan.

    United Nations Special envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar was due to join UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the annual Arab summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheik, the source added.

