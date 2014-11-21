UN: more than 4 thousand people killed during conflict in eastern Ukraine

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ From mid-April to 18 November in eastern Ukraine were killed at least 4317 people and 9921 - were wounded. Since the introduction of the ceasefire - in the period from September 6 to November 18 - 957 people were killed. Report informs referring to the UN Information Centre, it was said in a new UN mission on monitoring human rights in Ukraine.

According to the report, number of internally displaced persons dramatically increased from 275,489 as of September 18, to 466 829 people as of mid-November.

The report informs about human rights violations in the Crimea - especially the rights of minorities and indigenous peoples, mainly - the Crimean Tatars.