UN: Haiti will hunger

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hurricane Matthew has destroyed up to 80% of the crop in Haiti.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, curator of the United Nations development programme (UNDP) in Haiti, Yvonne Helle said.

It’s a disaster and it actually means that we will have famine in six months, she says.

It is reported that the storm destroyed crops such as rice, rye and beans. The disaster also caused damage to crops cocoa and coffee and fruit trees, which are the main exports of the country.

According to UN estimates, the lack of the crop due to the hurricane will lead to the starvation of more than 100 thousand children. It is noted that half of Haiti’s population suffered from malnutrition even before the country was hit by hurricane.