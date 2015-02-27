 Top
    ​UN General Assembly adopts a resolution on celebration of 70th anniversary of the victory over fascism

    Document, co-authored by 80 countries, adopted by consensus

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging the countries to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II and set out a special commemorative meeting in early May.

    Report informs citing TASS, the document co-authored by 80 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Great Britain, Germany, USA, France and Japan, was adopted by consensus.

    The resolution recalls that the Allied victory over Nazi allowed to establish the United Nations Organization (the UNO), in 1945 which was meant to prevent future wars and save succeeding generations from their disasters". In this regard, the General Assembly invites all countries, entities of the UN system, non-governmental organizations "to celebrate an important date "in an appropriate way". "as a tribute to all the victims of the Second World". The document asks the Un Chair Sam Kutesa " in the second week of May 2015 to hold a special commemorative meeting of the General Assembly in memory of all the victims of war."

