    ​UN: Countries need to increase the exchange of information in the fight against terrorism

    According to estimates of the UN Security Council, more than 25,000 militants fight in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Libya

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The UN member states need to actively exchange information in the fight against international terrorism. Report informs citing Russian media, it was stated by the UN First Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson at a meeting dedicated to combating the phenomenon of foreign fighters.

    Eliasson recalled that to date, according to the Council experts, more than 25,000 militants from about 100 countries fight in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Libya. As the Deputy Secretary General said this number increased by 70% from the middle of 2014.

    "No nation can struggle this challenge alone," - Eliasson said, stressing the importance of "the consideration of new initiatives to combat this growing threat."

