UN commented on Ukraine's decision to abandon non-alignment status

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ All States and representatives of elected governments have the sovereign right to make decisions regarding their future.Report informs it was stated by the press secretary of the UN Stefan Dyuzharrik, commenting on the decision of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to abandon the non-aligned status.

Ukraine, as well as any other UN member state has the sovereign right to determine its own future, said the spokesman.

Responding to a question about how this decision could affect the future of peace talks, Stefan Dyuzharrik noted that recognition of the right of Ukraine to make its own decisions in any way does not contradicts the position of the Secretary-General, who believes that all parties must redouble their efforts to reaffirm their commitment to already signed agreements and protocol, and find a peaceful way forward.