UN chief: US abrupt funding cuts can undermine impact of longer-term reform efforts

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned against an abrupt cut to U.S. funding from Washington will undermine efforts of the world organization reform and its activities to combat terrorism.

Report informs, statement of the UN Secretary-General declares.

The Secretary-General stands ready to discuss with the United States and any other Member State how best to create a more cost-effective Organization.

António Guterres fully subscribes to the necessity to effectively combat terrorism. "There is also a need to address the underlying drivers of terrorism through continuing investments in conflict prevention, conflict resolution, countering violent extremism, peacekeeping, peacebuilding, sustainable and inclusive development, enhancement and respect for human rights, and timely responses to humanitarian crises".

"The international community is facing enormous global challenges that can only be addressed by a strong and effective multilateral system, of which the United Nations remains the fundamental pillar", statement says.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he would reduce the funding of the United Nations from the US budget by 40%.