UN allocates 3.4 billion USD to the fight against Ebola

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations allocated 3.4 billion dollars to three West African state in order to fight against deadly Ebola virus disease and measures against it.

Report informs referring to TASS agency, thus, the total amount of funds allocated to the fight against Ebola in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra-Lione has reached 5 billion dollars.

According to the yesterday's news, a new Ebola virus case was registered in Liberia.

More than 25.5 thousand people are the victims of deadly Ebola virus in three most virus affected countries of the world. 11 thousand people have already died of this disease.