UN: 5000 refugees drown in Mediterranean in 2016

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ As many as 100 people seeking shelter in European countries lost their lives drowning in Mediterranean.

Report informs, referring to United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

According to report, more than 5000 refugees and migrants drowned in Mediterranean in 2016: “We are concerned with increasing number of deaths among refugees and migrants seeking shelter in other countries”.

Notably, 3771 people lost their lives in Mediterranean among one million refugees or migrants fled to Europe during 2015.