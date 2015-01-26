​Ukrainian MFA: The number of injured during the firing Mariupol increases to 105

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of injured in Saturday's fire at Mariupol has increased to 105 people. Report informs, this was stated by the Interior Minister Arsen Avakov on his Facebook page.

According to him, as a result of attacking Mariupol, 105 civilians were brought in the hospital, the health state of 12 of them is serious.

Earlier, it was reported that during the fire at Mariupol 30 people had been killed, more than 90 injured. Official Kiev stated that the responsibility for the attack had been on the separatists.