 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ukraine sues Russia at highest UN court

    Ukraine has accused Russia of financing separatist rebels

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ kraine has filed a case against Russia at the United Nations' highest court, accusing Moscow of illegally annexing Crimea and illicitly funding separatist rebel groups in eastern Ukraine.

    Report informs referring to the UN press service, Kiev also is seeking compensation for deadly incidents including the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

    In the case announced Tuesday by the International Court of Justice, Ukraine accused Moscow of "intervening militarily in Ukraine, financing acts of terrorism, and violating the human rights of millions of Ukraine's citizens."

    Ukraine has accused Russia of financing separatist rebels in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as sending Russian troops there. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi