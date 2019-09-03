Ukraine's Rada cancels parliamentary immunity

The Ukrainian Parliament adopted a bill to cancel parliamentary immunity from January 1, 2020, in the final reading, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The decision got the support of 373 parliamentarians with the essential minimum of 300 votes.

The document is yet to be signed by the Ukrainian president.

The bill annuls the Constitutional norm under which the parliamentarians cannot be brought to criminal responsibility, detained or arrested without Supreme Rada's consent. All the same, the parliamentarians will still not bear legal responsibility for the results of voting or statements in the parliament, except for the responsibility for insult and libel.