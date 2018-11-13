UK was called to quit UNESCO

© The Times https://report.az/storage/news/253f1319fdcc2be18838cb43bea5434a/526813d3-24ef-4c73-a49a-9d5d85d2c0f9_292.jpg

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has told Cabinet colleagues the UK should leave UNESCO, the UN’s cultural and educational arm, which she claims does not meet her department’s criteria for international aid. Report informs citing The Times that Mordaunt proposed to stop funding at the end of 2019.

The UK’s annual contribution to the organization’s budget is £ 11.1 million ($ 14.3 million).

No final decision has been taken, but withdrawing from UNESCO is understood to be opposed by Prime Minister Theresa May and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.