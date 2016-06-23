 Top
    UK starts to vote in a referendum to leave the EU

    To participate in the referendum registered nearly 46.5 million people - a record figure for the British elections

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today Great Britain starts voting in a referendum on withdrawal of the country from the European Union. Report informs referring to the BBC, polling stations opened at 7 am (10:00 Baku time) and will run until 10 pm.

    Exit polls on the referendum will not exist. The final result should be known by 7 am on June 24.

    To participate in this referendum registered nearly 46.5 million people - a record figure for the British elections.

    They will put a cross in front of one of the two questions on the ballot: "Should the United Kingdom to remain a member of the European Union?" or "Should the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union?"

    The result will be determined by a simple majority.

