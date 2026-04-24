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    UK's Starmer worried by foreign-backed proxy attacks in Britain

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    • 24 April, 2026
    • 00:01
    UK's Starmer worried by foreign-backed proxy attacks in Britain

    British Prime Minister Keir ​Starmer said on Thursday he was "increasingly concerned" about a ‌growing use of proxies by foreign states to carry out attacks in Britain, pledging to bring forward new legislation following recent attacks, Report informs via Reuters.

    London has seen a ​string of attacks - mostly arson - on Jewish-linked sites in recent ​weeks. Some of these are being investigated by counter-terrorism officers, ⁠although police say they are not currently being treated as ​terrorist incidents.

    British authorities have increasingly pointed to hostile state activity ​as part of the backdrop to recent incidents, warning that foreign governments may seek to operate through criminal networks or proxies to maintain deniability.

    "I'm increasingly concerned ​that a number of countries are using proxies for attacks ​in this country," he said, speaking after meeting members of the Jewish community ‌at ⁠Kenton United Synagogue, which was the target of an arson attack last Sunday.

    The fire caused minor smoke damage to an internal room, and there were no injuries. A 17-year-old British boy pleaded ​guilty on Tuesday ​to arson ⁠not endangering life in connection with the incident.

    "We have to deal with malign state actors," Starmer ​said, adding that it would require legislation by ​the government.

    "I ⁠want this country to be a place where everybody feels safe and secure. This is not just a battle for the Jewish community," ⁠Starmer ​said. "It is our battle. The Britain ​that I want is a Britain where people can practice their religion, their faith, ​in safety and security."

    Keir Starmer United Kingdom synagogue attack
    Starmer Britaniyada proksi hücumlar təhlükəsinin artdığını bəyan edib
    Стармер заявил о росте угрозы прокси-атак в Великобритании

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