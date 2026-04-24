British Prime Minister Keir ​Starmer said on Thursday he was "increasingly concerned" about a ‌growing use of proxies by foreign states to carry out attacks in Britain, pledging to bring forward new legislation following recent attacks, Report informs via Reuters.

London has seen a ​string of attacks - mostly arson - on Jewish-linked sites in recent ​weeks. Some of these are being investigated by counter-terrorism officers, ⁠although police say they are not currently being treated as ​terrorist incidents.

British authorities have increasingly pointed to hostile state activity ​as part of the backdrop to recent incidents, warning that foreign governments may seek to operate through criminal networks or proxies to maintain deniability.

"I'm increasingly concerned ​that a number of countries are using proxies for attacks ​in this country," he said, speaking after meeting members of the Jewish community ‌at ⁠Kenton United Synagogue, which was the target of an arson attack last Sunday.

The fire caused minor smoke damage to an internal room, and there were no injuries. A 17-year-old British boy pleaded ​guilty on Tuesday ​to arson ⁠not endangering life in connection with the incident.

"We have to deal with malign state actors," Starmer ​said, adding that it would require legislation by ​the government.

"I ⁠want this country to be a place where everybody feels safe and secure. This is not just a battle for the Jewish community," ⁠Starmer ​said. "It is our battle. The Britain ​that I want is a Britain where people can practice their religion, their faith, ​in safety and security."