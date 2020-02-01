UK plans to impose full customs and border checks on European goods

This will double the burden on our border services in January 2021.

https://report.az/storage/news/b16994cfdc75722d6ac5a26022293254/58d84ab4-9724-4361-afb3-ee991066ce1d_292.jpg Boris Johnson is preparing to impose full customs and border checks on all European goods entering the UK after Brexit, in a ramping up of pressure on the coming EU-UK trade talks, the Telegraph has learned. Report informs citing The Daily Telegraph In a radical departure from pre-election ‘no deal’ planning that prioritised the smooth flow of goods into the UK from Europe, Whitehall departments have been told to prepare for imposing the full panoply of checks on EU imports to the UK. The toughened approach, which is designed to give UK negotiators greater leverage against Brussels, came as Mr Johnson promised that Brexit would open an exciting new chapter “in our great national drama”. This will double the burden on our border services in January 2021.

