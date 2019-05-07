UK not to attend EU summit in Romania

The informal summit of the heads of state and government of the European Union will be held on May 9 in Romanian Sibiu without the UK, Report informs citing Russian media.

London is to leave the EU on October 31, therefore, it's participation in the summit is not necessary.

In total, 27 EU countries will be represented at the event, as has already been the case in Bratislava and Rome. The summit will discuss the future of the European Union after UK’s withdrawal from EU.