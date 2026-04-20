UAE says it dismantles Iran-linked ‘terrorist" group plotting attacks

The United Arab Emirates said Monday that it dismantled "a terrorist" organization linked to Iran that planned to destabilize state security and harm national unity and peace, Report informs via Anadolu.

The State Security Service said the 27-member group was involved in covert activities aimed at undermining national unity and destabilizing the country through planned "terrorist and sabotage operations," according to the official news agency WAM.

Investigations found the group was connected to Iran's "Wilayat al-Faqih" doctrine, authorities said.

Members of the group adopted "terrorist ideologies and ideas that threatened internal security" and carried out recruitment efforts "through secret meetings coordinated with external actors, with the aim of gaining access to sensitive sites," the agency added.

Authorities said the suspects also held meetings inside and outside the UAE with "terrorist individuals and suspicious organizations," seeking to spread misleading ideas among Emirati youth and recruit them in support of foreign agendas.

WAM said the group also collected funds through informal channels and transferred them to suspicious entities abroad.

Charges against the suspects include establishing and managing a secret organization, pledging allegiance to foreign entities, and undermining national unity and social stability.

The State Security Service said it would continue to confront any threats to public security, urging citizens and residents to report suspicious activities through official channels.