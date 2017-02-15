 Top
    UAE ambassador to Afghanistan dies of injuries sustained in terror attack

    Juma Al Kaabi injured in a terrorist attack in Kandahar

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Afghanistan Juma Al Kaabi died of wounds sustained in a bomb attack in Kandahar last month.

    Report informs citing WAM, Ministry of Presidential Affairs stated.

    Notably, the blast in Kandahar on January 10, killed 11 people and injured 16, as well five Emirati aid workers were also among victims, also, UAE ambassador to Afghanistan got injured. 

    The explosion took place in Kandahar governor's guesthouse, where a UAE delegation attended with humanitarian mission. 

