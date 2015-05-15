U.S. Embassy warns about terrorist threat in Australia

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ On Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Canberra warned Americans that Australia retained a high level of terrorist threat, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

"The mission of the United States to Australia, reminds US citizens that the level of (terrorist threat) the national system of public notification on terrorism established by the Government of Australia remains high", said in a statement posted on the official website of the Embassy.

In recent weeks, Australian law enforcement authorities uncovered several plans for a terrorist attack in Melbourne, arresting suspects.