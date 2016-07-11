​U.S. Defense Secretary arrives in Iraq with an unannounced visit

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter arrived in Iraq with an unannounced visit.

Report informs citing Reuters, during the visit Carter will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Defense Minister Khaled al-Obeidi, and hold a meeting with Sean McFarland, the commander of coalition forces on combating ISIS.

According to France-Presse, Carter arrived in Iraq for holding talks with Prime Minister al-Abadi on combating ISIS and plans for liberation of Mosul from terrorists.