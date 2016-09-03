U.S. approve sales of 64 Boeing fighters to Qatar and Kuwait

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Pentagon and the State Department have given a green light the sale of US-made fighter jets to Qatar and Kuwait. Report informs citing the Reuters, the $7 billion deal is expected to strengthen the military ties between the US and the Gulf following the approval of the Iranian nuclear agreement.

The Pentagon and the State Department had long considered the deal in which Qatar was set to receive 36 Boeing F-15 fighter jets, costing approximately $4 billion, and Kuwait was set to receive 28 F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, with the option of purchasing an additional 12—a deal worth roughly $3 billion. A third deal for the sale of Lockheed Martin F-16s to Bahrain is still being considered and is likely to be approved, according to one official involved.

Notably, an agreement was reached between the parties two years ago.