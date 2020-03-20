​U.N. WFP Executive Director diagnosed with COVID-19

U.N. World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley says he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Report informs citing foreign media.

“I want you to be among the first to know that in the past few hours, I have received confirmation, after testing, that I have the COVID-19 virus,” Beasley wrote. “I began feeling unwell this past weekend after returning to my home in the United States from an official visit to Canada, and I took an early decision to go into self-quarantine, five days ago.”

Beasley says his symptoms have been mild, and he is in good spirits.