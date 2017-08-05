 Top
    Close photo mode

    Typhoon Noru hits Japanese islands: one dead

    67-year-old man was closing shutters on Yakushima when he was knocked down by a strong wind

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ One person has died; another one is unconscious as a result of the strong typhoon “Noru” raging on Japan’s southern islands, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    A 67-year-old man was closing the shutters when a strong wind knocked him down. The man passed away in the hospital.

    Another 87-year-old man was found in the sea on the Tanegashima island. He is still unconscious.

    More than 14, 000 families were left without light due to the typhoon in Kagoshima in the south of Japan.

    The typhoon hit the Yakushima, Tanegashima and Amami islands bringing a squall of wind and rain. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi