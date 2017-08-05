Typhoon Noru hits Japanese islands: one dead

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ One person has died; another one is unconscious as a result of the strong typhoon “Noru” raging on Japan’s southern islands, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

A 67-year-old man was closing the shutters when a strong wind knocked him down. The man passed away in the hospital.

Another 87-year-old man was found in the sea on the Tanegashima island. He is still unconscious.

More than 14, 000 families were left without light due to the typhoon in Kagoshima in the south of Japan.

The typhoon hit the Yakushima, Tanegashima and Amami islands bringing a squall of wind and rain.