Two police officers shot in Mississippi

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Two police officers shot and killed while on duty unidentified gunman in Hattiesburg in southern U.S. state of Mississippi, Report informs citing Russian media.

According to investigators, law enforcement officers - a man and a woman - died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Currently, the search is conducted criminal locals advised not to leave their homes until the completion of investigative activities.

Local media reports, this is the first case of death of law enforcement officers on duty in the city for 30 years. Police didn't give yet the circumstances of the incident.