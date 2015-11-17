Two people arrested for terrorist attack on Russian A321 plane

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Egyptian officials have arrested two Sharm el-Sheikh airport workers on suspition of aiding terrorists in planting a bomb on board of the Russian plane A321, Report informs referring to Reuters.

Two employees of the Sharm el-Sheikh airport have been detained by local authorities in connection to the Russian A321 Metrojet crash.

"Seventeen people are being held, two of them are suspected of helping whoever planted the bomb on the plane Most of the apprehended were on duty at the airport on the day of the Kogalymavia bombing, a source at the airport told Sputnik. "They are being subjected to constant questioning," the source said, adding that so far there was no official information on the arrests of those on duty that day.

Egyptian authorities have not yet confirmed the arrests.

Earlier, the Russian Security Service (FSB) confirmed that a bomb was the cause of the A321 passenger airliner crash over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, which killed all 224 people on board. Russia's President Vladimir Putin vowed to find those responsible for this terrorist act and bring them to justice.

Russia offered a reward of $50 million for information about the involvement in the terrorist attack on the A321 plane.