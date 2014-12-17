Two bombers killed 26 people including 16 girls in Yemen

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two suicide car bombers rammed their vehicles into a Shiite rebels' checkpoint and a house south of the Yemen capital, on December 17. Report informs citing foreign mass media, two bombers rammed vehicles as aschool bus was traveling nearby, killing at least 26 people including at least 16 primary school students.

Witnesses said that the first car was loaded with potatoes apparently disguising explosives underneath. When the car bomber arrived at the checkpoint manned by rebels, he blew up the vehicle as the students' bus was passing. After the first explosion, a second car targeted the home of a Shiite rebel leader, Abdullah Idris.