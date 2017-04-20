 Top
    Turkish President in list of TIME's The 100 Most Influential People 2017

    Trump’s top two advisers, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband included for the first time

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ TIME magazine unveiled its annual “TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World” list on Thursday, a widely-ranging group that includes global leaders and their advisers, musicians and movie stars, world-class athletes and chief executives.

    Report informs, the list includes world leaders such as US President Donald Trump, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Great Britain Teresa May, President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, Pope Francis, and etc.

    U.S. President Donald Trump made the list for a second time, and this year, so did his top two advisers, his daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

