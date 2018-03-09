Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army in 4 km from Afrin

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) are in 4 kilometers from the center of Afrin.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, villages connected with the regional center Shavarighat Al Caviz and Melkiyah have been cleared of terrorists.

As reported by the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces, as a result of the ongoing 49 days of the Operation Olive Branch, 3,149 militants of the terrorist groups of the PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and ISIS were killed.

In Afrin, 159 regions, including 5 municipal centers, 124 villages, 30 strategic positions cleared of terrorists and taken under control.