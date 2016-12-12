Turkish ambassador presents his credentials to Israeli president

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Newly appointed Turkish ambassador to Israel Kemal Ökem presented his credentials to the president of this country Reuven Rivlin.

Report informs, after the presentation of credentials ambassador thanked the Israeli president for the warm welcome and said that he would do everything for development of bilateral relations.

According to him, this is a new start in Israeli-Turkish relations: "Our region is facing new challenges but also many opportunities. I will do everything for the development of bilateral relations. K. Ökem thanked R. Rivlin for condolences in connection with the attack on December 11 in Istanbul and for facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Turkey for the Palestinians.

On December 5, the Israeli ambassador to Turkey Eitan Naeh also presented his credentials to the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Notably, relations between the two countries broke off on May 31, 2010 following an Israeli naval raid on a Turkish Mavi Marmara aid ship en route to delivering humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip. As a result, 9 Turkish citizens were killed.