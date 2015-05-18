Turkey to work at international level on Morsi execution

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey plans to initiate steps to invoke mechanisms at international organizations with regard to the death penalty sentence of Egyptian elected president Mohamed Morsi, Turkey's presidential spokesman said Monday.

"Our consultations with Qatar and with the other Gulf countries, particularly with Saudi Arabia continue.. We are also reviewing now the existing mechanisms at international organizations," said Ibrahim Kalin at a press conference.

He said Turkey will be in contact with a number of international organizations, particularly with the UN Comission on Human Rights.

Report informs referring the information given by the Anadolu Agency, on Saturday, an Egyptian court referred 122 out of 166 defendants -- including Morsi -- to the grand mufti to consider possible death sentences against them over charges of jailbreaking and espionage.

"It is crucial for these decisions to be explicitly rejected by the international organization and institutions," said Kalin.

Kalin also said it is "unacceptable" for the countries - that always defend democracy- to keep silient in the face of the "law massacre" and "democratic tragedy" in Egypt.

The President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously had also called on the Western world to take a stance against the Cairo court’s decision and criticized their silence over the issue.