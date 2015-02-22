Turkey enters Syria to evacuate Suleyman Shah tomb

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of Turkish troops in armoured vehicles have entered northern Syria and evacuated a historic Ottoman tomb and the soldiers guarding it.

Report informs citing BBC, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the remains of Suleyman Shah would be moved elsewhere in Syria.

He said troops had destroyed the tomb, apparently to prevent it from being used by Islamic State (IS) militants.

Turkey considers the shrine sovereign territory, but Syria condemned the incursion as "flagrant aggression".

In a statement read out on state TV, Syria said Turkey had informed its Istanbul consulate about the operation, but had not awaited Syria's agreement.