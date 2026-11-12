Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Trump: US no longer needs deal with Iran

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 17:46
    Trump: US no longer needs deal with Iran

    US President Donald Trump stated that Washington no longer needs a deal with Iran, Report informs.

    "We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!" he wrote on Truth Social.

    Escalation in Middle East Donald Trump US-Iran talks United States of America (USA) Islamic Republic of Iran
    Tramp: ABŞ-yə İranla razılaşma artıq lazım deyil
    Трамп: США больше не нужна сделка с Ираном
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