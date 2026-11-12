Trump: US no longer needs deal with Iran
Other countries
- 12 November, 2026
- 17:46
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US President Donald Trump stated that Washington no longer needs a deal with Iran, Report informs.
"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!" he wrote on Truth Social.
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