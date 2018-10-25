 Top
    Trump to send military to stop caravan of refugees

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ / President Donald Trump from his Twitter page threatened to deploy the military and close the southern U.S. border if Mexico does not halt a caravan of Central America migrants heading north, Report informs

    “Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council is right when he says on @foxandfriends that the Democrat inspired laws make it tough for us to stop people at the Border. MUST BE CHANDED, but I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped!”

    Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that a caravan of illegal immigrants from Honduras, currently moving slowly through southern Mexico, "under no circumstances" will not cross the border of the United States.

